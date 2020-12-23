Cleveland police searching for missing 14-year-old girl last seen Monday

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Monday when she left the Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services building on foot.

Officers were called to Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services, and a social worker said 14-year-old Monica Oden had walked out of the building and left on foot.

Monica is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with red and purple-dyed hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie with gray joggers with green and white stripes. She also has a nose ring.

Anyone with information regarding the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.