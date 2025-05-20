Watch Now
Cleveland Police searching for missing child last seen Friday

The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a missing child who was last seen Friday.

Bentley Canterbury was last seen in the 3200 block of West 33rd Street this past Friday, police said.

Bentley is 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs about 125 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing black pants, black Nike shoes, a gray hoodie "ESSENTIAL" written on the front and a black jacket with red writing on the back.

Anyone with information on Bentley's whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

