COLD CASE: $5,000 reward offered for information leading to runaway missing since 1991

CLEVELAND — It's been more than 30 years since 14-year-old Donnell White Jr. ran away from home and was never seen again. Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information that may help close the case.

In 1991, White Jr. was living in the 900 block of West 38th Street in Ashtabula when he ran away from his grandmother's home. He was staying with his grandmother but had been raised on Cleveland's East Side, in or around Warrensville Heights and North Randall, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, which is working with the Ashtabula Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on the case.

He was last seen at a basketball court near his home in the days leading up to being reported missing. For decades, investigators have interviewed people from across the country and followed numerous tips to no avail.

"We've identified the people closest to Donnell at the time he went missing. We are encouraging them to come forward and speak up. This child deserves to have his story told, and we will not stop until that happens," said U.S. Marshals Senior Inspector Bill Boldin.

One of the issues investigators said impeded the search was the only photo they had of him was from a few years prior, and it wasn't the "best likeness of him."

However, NCMEC artists created a new photo showing his possible age progression.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Donnell White Jr.

"Cold cases have unique challenges but present unique opportunities. Unfortunately, endangered runaways weren't investigated in 1991 as they are today. Records are difficult to find; potential witnesses may have moved or even passed away. On the other hand, we have people talking to investigators now who weren't willing in 1991, and that has helped ignite life into the case," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7172 or the U.S. Marshals Service at 866-492-6833. You can also submit a tip online by CLICKING HERE.

