Eastlake police looking for missing 20-year-old pregnant woman who may have been 'violently abducted'

EASTLAKE, Ohio — The Eastlake Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old pregnant woman who may have been taken in a "violent abduction" by a possible human trafficker from out of state.

The woman, Isabella Scaletta, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, gray and white pajama pants and slippers.

Police said they took a report of a "violent abduction" involving the woman around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

"Information obtained from the reporting party indicated that the victim was a possible target of a human trafficker from out of state, and that the abductee was reported to have been drugged," Eastlake police said. "Further investigation located an independent witness who observed the altercation/abduction and corroborated the reporting parties' story of what had occurred outside the residence."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Eastlake police at 440-951-1400.

