Endangered Adult Alert issued for missing Medina woman with dementia

MEDINA, Ohio — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Medina County Sheriff’s Office for a 71-year-old woman who drove away from her home and never returned.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said Patricia Zabrasky drove away from her home on State Road Wednesday night and never returned.

She drove away in a red 2009 Hyundai Elantra with OH plate number EJ192D.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with gray hair and blue eyes. She suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Call 911 or call 1-888-637-1113 for any information.

