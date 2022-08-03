Endangered missing adult alert issued for 77-year-old woman from Franklin Co. last seen in West Virginia

Gahanna Police in Franklin County are looking for a 77-year-old woman who was last seen at 1 a.m. Wednesday by police in West Virginia after being reported missing late Tuesday night.

An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for Darlene St. Louis. She was last seen by police in Fayetteville, WV after being reported missing from Oberlin Street in Gahanna. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, she has not returned home, and law enforcement officials are concerned for her safety.

St. Louis is described as a white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 220 pounds in weight with gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a flowery blouse and has a cartoon bear tattoo on her foot, police said.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2022 Kia Rio with West Virginia plate NZG145.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call Gahanna Police at 614-342-4240, the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-888-637-1113, or call 911.

