Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 86-year-old man who walked away from home and never returned

CLEVELAND — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Cleveland Division of Police for a missing 86-year-old man who walked away from his home Wednesday and never returned.

The alert is in effect for Central and East Lakeshore, which includes the following counties: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain and Ashtabula.

Ramon Deleon, 86, walked away from his home, located on West 33rd Street, at 5:30 p.m.

Deleon is described as having white hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Call 911 if you see Deleon.

