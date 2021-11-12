Endangered Missing Child Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Stark County believed to be with a 36-year-old man

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Endangered Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl believed to be in danger. The Jackson Township police believe the child is with a 36-year-old man.

Ana Grace Burke, 5, was last seen in Canton Thursday night and is believed to be with Jonathan Lee Stinnett, 46.

Jackson Township Police

They were last seen in the 7200 block of Fulton Drive at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Stinnett is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Burke is described as standing 3 feet, 9 inches, with blue eyes and blond hair.

Police said Stinnett may be driving a 1991 Ford Aerostar silver minivan with the Michigan license plate EHL7187.

Anyone who may have seen these individuals should contact the Jackson Township Police Department immediately at 330-834-3960.

