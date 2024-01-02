Euclid Police search for missing 53-year-old man last seen Sunday

Euclid Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 53-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Police say Michael Robinson left his residence in Euclid Sunday night for a New Year's Eve party driving his 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck, OH license plate KCH9474, and never returned. His truck was last spotted in East Cleveland.

According to police, when they called his cell phone, they spoke to a man who said he found Robinson's cell phone in the parking lot of a Sunoco, and it reportedly had blood on it.

Shortly after, according to police, Robinson's phone began texting his family members, saying Robinson was being held against his will at the Terrace Tower Apartments in East Cleveland.

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-731-1234.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.