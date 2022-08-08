Fairview Park Police continue search for teen who went missing 45 years ago

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — It's been 45 years since 17-year-old Yvonne Regler went missing from a Fairview Park gas station.

Regler was last seen on August 8, 1977, at the Sunoco she worked at on Lorain Road.

Fairview Park Police released a timeline on Monday of her disappearance.

Regler was originally scheduled to work at the North Olmsted location that day from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., but was moved to the Fairview Park location at 8 a.m.

Police said she spoke with a friend and family member between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Regler was seen by customers until 1:25 p.m. when two customers and a coffee machine repair person arrived between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. and found the story empty. No one contacted the police.

When her coworker came in at 2:45 p.m. he found her purse, cigarettes, book and partially eaten lunch, but she was nowhere to be found.

He called the police.

Fairview Park Police have spent the last 45 years investigating and reaching out to multiple organizations for assistance.

Regler would be 62 years old.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 440-356-4418.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.