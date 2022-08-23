Garfield Heights Police looking for 4 missing teenage girls in unrelated cases

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Detectives with the Garfield Heights Police Department are looking for four teen girls who have been reported missing in the last 60 days in unrelated incidents.

Garfield Heights Police Department Mikayla Vaden

Mikayla Vaden, 15, was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. She has long black hair with white highlights.

Garfield Heights Police Department Denasha Melton

Denasha Melton, 16, is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes. She may be in the Cleveland area. A clothing description wasn't provided.

Garfield Heights Police Department Sha-Niya Broadus

Sha-Niya Broadus, 14, is 5 foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She has blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shorts bodysuit.

Garfield Heights Police Department Angel Joseph

Angel Joseph, 15, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 122 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen being dropped off at Regent High School. She left after someone acting as a parent called her out of school.

Anyone with information about the missing girls is asked to call the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-1234.

