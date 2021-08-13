Garfield Heights police searching for missing 78-year-old man last seen on July 27

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Garfield Heights Police Department is searching for a missing 78-year-old man who was last seen walking on Broadway Avenue on July 27.

Larry Bell, 78, was reported missing by his 84-year-old cousin Marcell Bradley who resides in Garfield Heights.

Bell was last seen walking on Broadway Avenue in Garfield Heights wearing an orange shirt and dark-colored jeans.

Bell has depression, police said.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call police at 216-475-1234.

