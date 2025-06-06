Geauga County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 86-year-old woman

The Geauga County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 86-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand, Marjory Ann Paul went missing from her home in Burton and was last seen around 9 a.m.

Paul was heading to bible study in the Chagrin Valley area and possibly in Gate Mills, but did not make it, Hildenbrand said.

Police said she should be driving a red 2014 Chrysler Town and Country with an Ohio license plate that reads GFH4789. The last known location of the car was on camera on Wednesday at approximately 10:30 a.m. Hildenbrand said.

The sheriff said police have information that her license plate was captured on cameras in the east of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Geauga County Sheriff's Office at 440-286-1234.

