Jackson Township Police search for missing 77-year-old man

MASSILLON, Ohio — The Jackson Township Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 77-year-old man.

Richard Fries was at 2:00 p.m. last seen leaving his home on Suzette Avenue in the city of Massillon.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Fries was last seen wearing a plaid flannel shirt, suede jacket tan in color, jeans, and a Vietnam baseball hat. He has a shaggy beard.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police or you can also call 1-888-637-1113 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

