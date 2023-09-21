Jefferson County inmate doesn't return to prison after family visit, authorities say

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning for the public after an inmate never returned following a family visit.

According to deputies, 38-year-old Brian Mosher signed out of the Eastern Ohio Correction facility in Winterville around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said Mosher was supposed to be visiting family on Barnhill Road in Midvale and was scheduled to return at 7 p.m. but never came back.

Authorities have not been able to get in contact with him.

He was last seen wearing an EOCC black hat, black shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Moster also has an upside-down cross tattoo on the left side of his neck and multiple tattoos on both of his arms.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.

If you see Mosher, authorities ask that you don't approach him.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call deputies at 740-283-8600.

