Watch
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

Marshals looking for 3 missing teens from Akron area

Their disappearances are unrelated
items.[0].image.alt
US Marshals Service
From left to right: Zamaria Hill, Cyncere Franklin, Sarah Jo Clark. All three are missing from the Akron area.
Akron missing teens.jpg
Posted at 2:42 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 14:42:37-04

AKRON, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for three teens from the Akron area in separate missing persons cases.

According to Marshals, the agency started looking for the teens on Aug. 9 as part of Operation Safe Space, a joint operation with the Akron Police Department.

Authorities said the three cases aren't connected, but all three are believed to be in or around Akron.

The first teen is Zamaria Hill, 15. Zamaria is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has been missing since Jan. 14 out of Barberton.

Missing Zamaria Hill.jpg
Zamaria Hill

The second tean is Cyncere Franklin, 14. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Aug. 3 near Copley Road in Akron.

Missing Cyncere Franklin.jpg
Cyncere Franklin

The third teen is 15-year-old Sarah Jo Clark. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Aug. 3 in Brunswick.

Missing Sarah Jo Clark.jpg
Sarah Jo Clark

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the US Marshals at 1-866-492-6833.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.