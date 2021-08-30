Marshals looking for 3 missing teens from Akron area

AKRON, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for three teens from the Akron area in separate missing persons cases.

According to Marshals, the agency started looking for the teens on Aug. 9 as part of Operation Safe Space, a joint operation with the Akron Police Department.

Authorities said the three cases aren't connected, but all three are believed to be in or around Akron.

The first teen is Zamaria Hill, 15. Zamaria is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has been missing since Jan. 14 out of Barberton.

US Marshals Service Zamaria Hill

The second tean is Cyncere Franklin, 14. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Aug. 3 near Copley Road in Akron.

US Marshals Service Cyncere Franklin

The third teen is 15-year-old Sarah Jo Clark. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Aug. 3 in Brunswick.

US Marshals Service Sarah Jo Clark

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the US Marshals at 1-866-492-6833.

