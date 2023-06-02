Missing 15-year-old twin sisters left Plain Township home on foot, picked up by vehicle, sheriff's office says

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two 15-year-old twin sisters who were last seen leaving their residence on foot on Thursday at about 11:15 p.m.

Sophia is described by authorities as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 138 pounds in weight with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing red and black pajama pants with a green t-shirt.

Katalina is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 192 pounds in weight. Her clothing description is unknown.

Stark County Sheriff's Office Missing twin sisters Sophia and Katalina.

Both girls are missing from the 3000 block of Fulton Drive NW in Plain Township, the sheriff’s office said. They were picked up by an unknown vehicle from the Speedway at 4332 Hills and Dales Rd. NW in Plain Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, 330-430-3800.

