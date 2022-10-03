Orrville Police looking for two missing 12-year-old boys last seen Oct. 3

ORRVILLE, Ohio — The Orrville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two 12-year-old males last seen Oct. 3.

Braiden Duell, pictured left, is 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black/grey shirt, blue jeans, and grey shoes. Braiden also has a red cast on his right arm.

Michael Slemmer, pictured right, is described by police as 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was possibly last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and orange and red shoes. He's also known to wear a bracelet with a heart.

Both boys were last seen in the area of North Elm Street and Mineral Springs Street around 12:00 p.m.

If anyone knows their whereabouts, please call the Orrville Police Department at (330) 684-5025 or 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.