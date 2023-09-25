Parma Police search for missing 12-year-old boy last seen on Thursday

The Parma Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Thursday.

Isaiah Krzesinski was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, grey shorts and bright yellow Nike shoes.

He is 5 feet tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Isaiah is home-schooled but has run away several times before returning home on his own, police say.

According to authorities, it is uncharacteristic of him to be gone this long.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 440-887-7337.

