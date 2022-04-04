Police searching for 16-year-old girl from Maple Heights missing since May 2021

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old girl from Maple Heights who was last seen almost 11 months ago.

Alanna Perkins left her home in the early hours of May 21, 2021 and never returned.

Law enforcement believed that she may still be in Ohio and could still be in Maple Heights or the surrounding areas.

Police said it is also possible that she traveled to Cleveland. She has not been seen since the day she was reported missing.

Alanna is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs 200 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Police Department at 216-662-1234 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

