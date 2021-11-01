Police searching for 74-year-old man with dementia missing from Maple Heights home

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Chagrin Valley Regional Communications for a missing 74-year-old resident of Maple Heights.

Eugene Dungy, 74, walked away from his home on Bowling Green Road in Maple Heights at around 9 a.m. Monday and never returned.

Dungy has mild dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with a "scruffy beard." Dungy is possibly wearing glasses, a dark jacket, brown shoes and walking with a gray cane, according to the release.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts should call 911.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.