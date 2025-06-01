Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl last seen near Mansfield

The New Sewickley Township Police Department in Pennsylvania, just outside of Ohio near Youngstown, is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen in New Sewickley and Mansfield.

According to the department, Isabella Phillips was last seen in New Sewickley on May 25.

Phillips is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 147 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

The teen was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey coat, boots and a flower-print backpack, police said.

According to New Sewickley Police, Phillips may be driving a 2019 black GMC Canyon pickup. The truck was last spotted on SR 30 near Mansfield at 1:30 p.m.

Police say they are worried for her safety and ask if anyone sees Phillips to call 911 or New Sewickley Township Police at 724-775-0881.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.