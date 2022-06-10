Police searching for missing 36-year-old woman last seen driving in Cleveland on June 3

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a 36-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday, June 3 near Public Square in Downtown Cleveland.

Erica Lynn Gates, 36, was last seen driving a 2011 white Honda Crosstour with a license plate JGJ6679 in Downtown Cleveland.

She was spotted near Public Square on the same day.

Her vehicle was seen heading south on Ontario.

On the following Monday, her vehicle was seen traveling south on I-480 near Maple Heights.

Courtesy of Cleveland police.

Her family reported her missing within a couple of hours of not hearing from her. Since June 3, she has not contacted any friends or family, police said.

Police said it’s unknown at this time if she is in any danger.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, sandals and a silver bracelet.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 216-621-1234. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

