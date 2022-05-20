Police searching for missing 52-year-old Parma woman last seen Monday

PARMA, Ohio — Police are looking for a 52-year-old woman after she failed to come home Monday and has not been able to be contacted since, according to the Parma Police Department.

Lynne Komar was last heard from on Monday when she spoke to her son on the phone. Her son told police nothing seemed out of the ordinary, but later that day Komar's 17-year-old daughter arrived home from school and Komar was not there.

Last seen Monday, a search for Komar began and on Wednesday her vehicle was located parked and unlocked on West 50th Street in Cleveland.

Authorities have attempted to contact Komar on her phone and via social media but attempts have been unsuccessful.

Police describe Komar as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with blonde shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo of a heart on her left wrist.

Anyone with information regarding the woman's whereabouts is asked to call Parma police at 440-887-7327 or 440-885-1234.

