Search intensifies for missing Princeton student from Northeast Ohio

PRINCETON, N.J. — Princeton University said a search for a missing student originally from Northeast Ohio has intensified.

According to the university, police are using helicopters, drones, and watercraft to search for 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie.

They released the following statement on their search:

"Anyone with information on Ewunetie’s whereabouts should contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000, or by submitting an anonymous tip through the DPS website."

Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. Friday near a residence hall on campus.

She is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Ewunetie has brown eyes and black hair.

RELATED: Princeton student from Northeast Ohio reported missing

