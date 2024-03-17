Sheriff's office searching for missing Summit County Jail inmate

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for an inmate from the Summit County Jail.

Ransom Moffit, 55, walked away from a work detail on Sunday, authorities said. The deputy supervising the detail secured the remaining inmates and requested backup.

Moffit was booked into the jail on possession of drugs and receiving stolen property charges, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moffit is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181.