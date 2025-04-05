Solon Police are searching for a man who went missing after an Uber drop off

The Solon Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man who went missing after being picked up by an Uber in Solon on Wednesday.

It was reported that Ronald Lee was picked up by an Uber near the 5600 block of Emerald Parkway in Solon at 7:45 a.m. and dropped off at the 4200 block of Kent Road in Stow.

Lee was last seen wearing a bright orange hoodie, an orange hat, grey sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Solon Police said Lee is diabetic and does not have his medication with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Solon Police Department at (440)248-1234.

