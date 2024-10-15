Statewide Amber Alert issued for infant taken in Fairfield County

Authorities are looking for a 27-year-old man who allegedly took his 2-month-old son during a domestic dispute Tuesday afternoon in Fairfield County.

According to police, the suspect, Russell Burris, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a Playboy Bunny tattoo on his right hand.

The child is named Caius Burris and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray onesie.

They may be traveling in a silver 2009 Honda Accord with plate No. KJC3489. The vehicle has rear damage and tinted windows.

Ohio Amber Alert

Authorities said they believe the child is in danger.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH.

