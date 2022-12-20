Statewide Amber Alert issued for missing 5-month-old twin boy, taken in mother's car from Donatos in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 5-month-old twin boy last seen in the backseat of his mother's car while she went into Donatos Pizza at 920 N High Street in Columbus at 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 19.

The missing twin boy is either Kyair or Kason Thomass. He was last seen wearing a brown onesie and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Columbus Police Kyair and Kasson Thomass

Both twin boys, Kyair and Kason were in the back seat of their mother's 2010 black Honda Accord as their mother went into the Donatos to pick up a Door Dash order when the person of interest, Nalah Jackson took off with the car and the children.

Officials say, as of early Tuesday morning, one child has been located at the Dayton International Airport. It has not been determined which twin boy it is.

The vehicle, the 2010 Accord was missing a front bumper and had a dent on the left rear quarter panel with a torn temporary tag on the rear bumper at the time of the abduction. As of Tuesday morning, authorities believe the vehicle had been in a car crash after the abduction as it was last seen with heavy left-side damage and purple paint transfer, according to police.

The person of interest, Nalah Jackson is described by police as a 24-year-old Black female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 130 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH.

