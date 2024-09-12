Statewide Amber Alert issued for abducted child

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a baby who police say has been abducted, according to the Newark Police Department.

Authorities describe the baby, Lux Tiwari, to be an Asian female 2 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 17 pounds. The baby has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red flannel dress and white tights.

Police say the suspect is believed to be Sewak Tiwari, 19, who is an Asian male six feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Batman T-shirt with red and black shorts and white Crocs.

According to authorities, the vehicle involved is a silver 2006 Honda Pilot with Ohio plate number KHE7597. The vehicle has damage on the front passenger side.

The incident took place in Licking County in the city of Newark, which is east of Columbus.

Police say to call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

