Twinsburg Police looking for 17-year-old girl last seen at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

TWINSBURG, Ohio — The Twinsburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old girl who is missing and endangered.

Emma D. Linek is 5-feet-3-inches tall and was last seen wearing a black crop top with black, red and white plaid pants. She was also wearing black boots and a black zip-up hoodie with a black scarf.

Linek wears larger, black-framed glasses as well.

She was last seen at the Cleveland International Airport. Linek may still be in the Cleveland area or could possibly be in Atlanta, Georgia area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Twinsburg Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-963-6220.

