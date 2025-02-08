Warren police search for missing man believed to be in Cleveland area

The Warren Police Department is searching for a man who went missing on Feb. 4 and is believed to be in the Cleveland area.

Police say Juvar King was last seen driving a 2005/2006 White Buick Lacrosse with dark-tinted windows.

King's family said he was supposed to pick up his children from school on Feb. 4, but when he did not show up, they knew something was wrong.

Warren Police Department Juvar King missing

Warren PD asks anyone with information regarding King's whereabouts to call 330-841-2505.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.