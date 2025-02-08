Watch Now
Warren police search for missing man believed to be in Cleveland area

Warren Police Department
Juvar King missing
The Warren Police Department is searching for a man who went missing on Feb. 4 and is believed to be in the Cleveland area.

Police say Juvar King was last seen driving a 2005/2006 White Buick Lacrosse with dark-tinted windows.

King's family said he was supposed to pick up his children from school on Feb. 4, but when he did not show up, they knew something was wrong.

Juvar King missing

Warren PD asks anyone with information regarding King's whereabouts to call 330-841-2505.

