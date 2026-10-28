Morton Salt to lay off 77 workers after water breach at Fairport Harbor mine

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio. — The fallout from a significant water breach at Morton Salt's Fairport Harbor mine continues as the company prepares to lay off 77 employees Wednesday.

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Morton Salt to layoff 77 workers after water breach at Ohio mine

According to a new notice filed with the state of Ohio, the layoffs will affect 69 hourly workers and eight salaried employees.

The announcement comes after Morton Salt suspended underground operations at its Fairport Harbor mine following a significant influx of water.

The water breach has raised concerns about the future of operations at the facility and its impact on employees.

Morton Salt has not announced when underground operations will resume or whether additional layoffs are expected.