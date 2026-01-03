Ohio law makers respond to capture of Venezuelan president

On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump addressed the nation about a "large-scale" strike that occurred overnight in Venezuela that ended in the capture of the Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

In the address, Trump said, "We are going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition, and it has to be judicious because that's what we're all about."

'We are going to run the country,' Trump declares after capturing Venezuela's Maduro

Ohio lawmakers have released statements regarding the capture:

Senator Bernie Moreno

President Trump today changed the course of Latin America for a generation. By acting in America’s self defense and self interest to end the narco terror organization run by Nicolas Maduro, he eliminated an obvious clear and present danger to our nation. Unlike the inept and… https://t.co/MXQKqyAJVd — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) January 3, 2026

U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes

Nicolas Maduro is an authoritarian who has caused real suffering for the Venezuelan people, and they deserve a democratic future, " said Rep. Sykes. “But that does not give President Trump the right to launch military action without Congress, without clear goals, and without explaining to the American people where this is headed.



“Using U.S. military force in a sovereign country with no defined endgame risks pulling us into a long and costly conflict and putting American service members in harm’s way. Comments suggesting the United States will ‘run Venezuela’ only raise more questions about how far this president intends to go and how long he expects Americans to pay the price.



“At a time when families here at home are struggling with rising costs, health care bills, and economic uncertainty, Americans should not be asked to take on the burden of governing another country. Congress must be briefed immediately and must step in before this escalates further and creates consequences we cannot undo.” U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes (OH-13)

Senator Jon Husted

Nicolás Maduro is an illegitimate dictator. He has been indicted on charges of drug trafficking and narco-terrorism and will face trial for these crimes in a U.S. court of law. Under Hugo Chávez—and now under Maduro—Venezuela has effectively become a criminal enterprise. The… — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) January 3, 2026

Former Senator Sherrod Brown

Hundreds of thousands of Ohioans are struggling to make ends meet, yet Washington continues to make their lives harder while prioritizing foreign countries before our own,” said Sherrod Brown. “Ohioans are facing higher costs across the board and are desperate for leadership that will help deliver relief. We should be more focused on improving the lives of Ohioans— not Caracas. Sherrod Brown

Representative Shontel Brown

“This President is out of control. Trump’s unhinged remarks this morning make it clear that this White House is lawless, reckless, and already in over their head. I am profoundly worried by what could happen next, because Trump told us he would be a dictator on day one. This madness must stop before we endanger American lives.



“I have no sympathy for Nicolás Maduro or his corrupt regime. But that is not the point. The point is that the President does not get to drag our country into war on his own. The Constitution is clear: Only Congress has the power to declare war. The American people deserve answers,” said Congresswoman Brown



“What threat was so immediate and so serious that we had to take military action — and why hasn’t the President explained it to the American people? Why did President Trump pardon an ex-Honduran president convicted of drug trafficking, using drug trafficking as the rationale to invade Venezuela? What is the objective? What is the strategy? What is the plan for what happens next? And how is this important for the American people?



“War in Venezuela is not in our national interest. I am extremely concerned that this reckless and chaotic administration is once again putting our country on a dangerous path, without a plan, without accountability, and without the consent of the American people.” Congresswoman Brown added. Representative Shontel Brown