11 flights canceled out of Cleveland Hopkins Airport due to Hurricane Ian

Jeff Barnhill / WEWS
Posted at 10:20 AM, Sep 28, 2022
CLEVELAND  — If you were planning on heading to the Sunshine State on Wednesday, you better think again. At least 11 flights have been canceled headed to Florida due to Hurricane Ian.

Various airlines have canceled flights that were scheduled to fly into Tampa Bay, Orlando, Fort Myers, and Miami.

An early morning flight to Fort Lauderdale was able to successfully take off.

Airports across the state of Florida have shut down due to the hurricane.

It is unknown if flights scheduled for Thursday will be able to fly to Florida.

