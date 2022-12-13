3:30 PM: President Biden to sign bill codifying same-sex, interracial marriage rights

WASHINGTON DC — President Joe Biden is expected to sign legislation on Tuesday that will codify same-sex as well as interracial marriage rights in the U.S. in an attempt to stave off attempts to overturn any more Supreme Court rulings.

Once signed, the law will repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and recognize same-sex marriage rights in the U.S.

Watch an ABC News Special Report for the signing in the video player below, beginning at about 3:30 p.m.:

