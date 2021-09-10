8AM Saturday: 9/11 Twenty Years Later: America Remembers - An ABC Special Report

Saturday morning, ABC News will air a special report to remember the nearly 3,000 people who died in terrorist attacks carried out by al Qaeda militant extremists in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C.

The special report starts at 8 a.m. You can watch it in the player below:

News 5 at Noon

On that fateful day 20 years ago, terrorists hijacked four planes. Two slammed into the World Trade Center, one crashed in a field in rural Pennsylvania and the fourth crashed into the Pentagon.

The Special Report will "reflect on all that happened since that tragic morning and feature the live ceremony taking place in lower Manhattan, including the reading of the names by family members of those killed, as well as the six pauses for moments of silence commemorating the four attacks and collapse of the two towers, and the ceremonies at the Pentagon, Shanksville and elsewhere," ABC News said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.