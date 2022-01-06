9 AM: Biden marks anniversary of Capitol riot with speech

President Joe Biden on Thursday will mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol building with an address to the nation.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will address the nation from Washington at 9 a.m. ET.

Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

Biden will, during a Thursday speech at the Capitol, "lay out … the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday, ABC News reported.

"He will forcibly push back on the lie spread by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters as well as distract from his role and what happened," she told reporters.

Psaki declined to say whether Biden would call out Trump by name. "We’ll see," she said, adding that, "people will know who he’s referring to."

Following a speech from then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters rushed the Capitol, disrupting the certification of the presidential election results.

RELATED: Hitting cops, roaming the Senate, smoking pot: DOJ says Ohioans were everywhere Jan. 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.