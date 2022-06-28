Abortion ban takes effect in Tennessee, paused in Texas

Various states already have various laws regarding abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A federal court has allowed Tennessee to ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. However, a Texas judge temporarily blocked enforcement of that state’s ban on virtually all abortions.

The legal wrangling has left abortion clinics in limbo.

Some have shut down and others have vowed to remain open for as long as possible.

Thirteen states had trigger laws, meaning abortion bans would go into effect once Roe was overturned. Some of those laws took effect immediately and others faced legal challenges.