Another sewage spill shuts down beaches in Southern California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Another sewage spill prompted several Southern California beaches to close Monday.

According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, 30,000 to 50,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into nearby waters because of a blocked sewer line at a Newport Bay restaurant.

"The affected ocean water area will remain closed to swimming, surfing, and diving until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards," the agency said in a statement.

News of the spill comes two months after 2 to 4 million gallons of sewage were dumped into LA Harbor after a sewer mainline failed in Carson, California.

Officials say a power outage caused the closure of several Southern California beaches last July after 17 million gallons spilled from Los Angeles' largest treatment plant.