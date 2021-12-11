Watch
Blue Origin sends ABC's Michael Strahan into space

AP
This photo provided by Blue Origin shows, from left: Dylan Taylor, Lane Bess, Cameron Bess, Laura Shepard Churchley, Michael Strahan and Evan Dick. The six are scheduled to be launched into space. (Courtesy of Blue Origin via AP)
Posted at 9:12 AM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 10:10:07-05

Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, has sent football legend Michael Strahan into space — with a football.

The former NFL player and co-host of ABC's “Good Morning America” blasted off Saturday morning from West Texas.

Five others joined him on the 10-minute flight, including the eldest daughter of the first American in space, Alan Shepard.

Blue Origin's rocket is named after her father. After the flight, the football will go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This was the third time Blue Origin has put passengers in the automated capsule.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
