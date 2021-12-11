Blue Origin sends ABC's Michael Strahan into space

Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, has sent football legend Michael Strahan into space — with a football.

The former NFL player and co-host of ABC's “Good Morning America” blasted off Saturday morning from West Texas.

Five others joined him on the 10-minute flight, including the eldest daughter of the first American in space, Alan Shepard.

Blue Origin's rocket is named after her father. After the flight, the football will go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This was the third time Blue Origin has put passengers in the automated capsule.

