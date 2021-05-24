New York City schools to return to full in-person learning in the fall, de Blasio says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday that New York City public schools would fully reopen for in-person learning in the fall.

In an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," de Blasio said that all learning would take place in person with no remote option when schools reopen for the 2021-22 school year this fall.

"New York City public schools, 1 million kids will be back in their classrooms in September, all in person, no remote," de Blasio said.

During the 2020-21 school year, New York City schools offered blended learning options. The district also allowed families the option to have their children learn remotely through the year.

At times during the school year, the system transitioned to 100% remote learning when COVID-19 outbreaks were at their worst.

The public school system in New York is the largest district in the U.S. and serves about 1 million students, according to the U.S. Census.

This story is breaking and will be updated.