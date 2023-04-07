Disney World to resume sales of annual passes this month

Annual passes are making a return to Disney World.

According to a Disney World blog post, the passes will go on sale for Disney Vacation Club members on April 13. The general public can begin purchasing the passes on April 20.

Disney paused new sales of the annual pass in 2021 during the height of the pandemic. However, previous annual pass holders were allowed to renew them.

The Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass and Disney Pirate Pass have different perks. The Incredi-Pass is the only one that does not have blackout dates. It's also the only one for non-Florida residents and non-Disney Vacation Club members. It will cost $1,399. The Sorcerer Pass is $969 and the Pirate Pass is $769.

Guests with any of the passes are allowed to visit Disney World after 2 p.m. without a reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park.

"We are so grateful for our Passholders who have a deep, strong connection to Walt Disney World, and we are looking forward to welcoming more of you to the Annual Passholder family, just in time to experience the feelings of a Disney Thrill this spring and summer," said Eric Scott, senior communications manager for Disney World.

Disney World did not say how many annual passes it will offer. However, it noted that they will be limited.

