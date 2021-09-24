Watch
Former Louisiana State Police trooper charged in pummeling of Black man

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 file photo, Aaron Larry Bowman demonstrates how he tried to block blows during a beating by a Louisiana State trooper as he discusses the incident during an interview at his attorney's office in Monroe, La. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Aaron Larry Bowman
Posted at 3:31 PM, Sep 24, 2021
A former Louisiana State Police trooper has been charged with a civil rights violation for pummeling a Black motorist 18 times with a flashlight.

It’s the first criminal case to emerge from federal investigations into troopers’ beatings of at least three Black men.

A federal grand jury indicted Jacob Brown on Thursday for the 2019 beating that left Aaron Larry Bowman with a broken jaw, broken ribs and a gash to his head.

The indictment charges Brown with a single count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Specifically, the indictment alleges that Brown assaulted Bowman by repeatedly striking him in the head and body with a flashlight modified with a metal tactical cap designed for breaking glass.

If convicted of the deprivation of rights charge, Brown faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Brown's attorney declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press.

The indictment comes as prosecutors are scrutinizing other troopers in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.

