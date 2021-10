Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been charged with a misdemeanor sex crime, a spokesperson for the New York State Court System told various news outlets Thursday.

ABC 7 New York reports that a criminal complaint was filed against Cuomo in Albany City Court.

Cuomo resigned earlier this year in the face of numerous sexual harassment allegations.

A report from the New York Attorney General's Office says that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.