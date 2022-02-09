Watch
Mikaela Shiffrin's 2nd Olympic race also ends early

Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Beijing Olympics Alpine Skiing
Posted at 10:16 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 22:16:21-05

BEIJING (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin has missed a gate early in the first run of the slalom at the Beijing Games and is out of the event.

It was a quick end to her day just like in her first event of these Olympics, the giant slalom.

The American racer skidded off balance about five seconds into Wednesday's slalom, an event she won at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Shiffrin sat on the side of the hill and bowed her head.

She lasted about 10 seconds on Monday in the giant slalom. She was the defending champion in that event.

Shiffrin is expected to compete in three other events. She is one medal away from tying the record for the most Alpine medals by an American woman.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
