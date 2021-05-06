Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

2 women freed from ongoing Minnesota bank robbery standoff

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
A police background with two vehicles and an officer at work. Plenty of copy space in the street.
Police Duty
Posted at 6:58 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 21:17:07-04

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A standoff between police in St. Cloud, Minnesota and an alleged hostage-taker continued into the evening despite the release of two employees.

The women were released from a Wells Fargo Bank branch Thursday.

WATCH:

The first woman ran from the bank toward members of a SWAT team with her hands up.

After being searched, she was escorted to safety.

A second woman later emerged and was led to safety.

It wasn't immediately clear if other bank employees were being held against their will.

Police said negotiations were continuing and that there were no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.