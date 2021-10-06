Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Missouri man executed for killing 3 workers in '94 robbery

items.[0].image.alt
Chuck Robinson/AP
FILE - (AP Photo/Chuck Robinson, File)
FEDERAL DEATH CHAMBER
Posted at 8:32 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 20:32:41-04

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been put to death for killing three workers while robbing a convenience store nearly three decades ago.

The execution was carried out over objections from racial justice activists, lawmakers and even the pope.

Ernest Johnson died from an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

The state moved ahead with the execution despite claims by Johnson’s attorney that it would violate the 8th Amendment, which prohibits executing intellectually disabled people.

In addition to low IQ scores, Johnson had fetal alcohol syndrome and lost brain tissue when a benign tumor was removed 13 years ago.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.