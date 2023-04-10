Louisville police say active shooter has been 'neutralized'

The suspect in an active shooter in Louisville, Kentucky, has been “neutralized,” police said.

Officers responded to a call about an “active aggressor” around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

"There are multiple casualties," the police department said.

Authorities have not released any specific information about the victims or the shooter.

In videos posted online, gunshots could be heard in the distance.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg asked everyone to stay away from the area.

"Please avoid the area around Slugger Field until further notice,” he stated.

The FBI tweeted that it is assisting local law enforcement.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.