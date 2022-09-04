New Airline Customer Service Dashboard helps flyers travel smarter

NATIONAL — The U.S. Department of Transportation has created a dashboard to provide information regarding the services ten major airlines provide in the case of flight cancellation, per the agency's website.

If the cancellation or delay is the fault of the airline, the dashboard will specify if the airline will provide services like re-booking at no additional cost, paid hotel stays and complimentary ground transportation, to name a few.

This will come in handy especially since 45 thousand flights have been canceled since June of this year, says Flight Aware.

Find more info on the Airline Customer Service Dashboard here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.